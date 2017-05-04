Institute of Directors launches search for Yorkshire and Humber chairman

The Institute of Directors (IoD) is seeking a new chairman to become the voice of business for Yorkshire and the Humber.

Regional chairman Jonathan Oxley, a director at law firm Lupton Fawcett Denison Till, is standing down from the role following the completion of his three-year term.

The new chairman will drive membership growth while supporting and engaging with IoD members across the region, implementing and supporting IoD policies, standards and initiatives.

IoD regional director Natalie Sykes said: “This is an exceptional opportunity for someone to inspire and lead the IoD in the Yorkshire and Humber just as Jonathan has done for the last three years. He has been a true champion of the IoD in the region.

“Acting as the voice of the IoD is an important part of the role as we engage with local businesses and other stakeholders, such as the LEPs, public sector bodies and universities.”

The IoD continues to grow its Ambassador network and has extended the initiative to the North East. The network consists of high-profile business leaders who represent and promote the IoD in their area and grow the region’s voice on national policy matters.”

To find out more, contact iod.yorkshire@iod.com

The deadline for applications is May 12.