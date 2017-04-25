Get close to the animals at Eastoft farm open day

Enjoy a day at the farm when a special open day takes place in the Isle this summer.

Visitors to the event will have the chance to see animals up close, enjoy talks and take part in activities.

Hosting the Open Farm Sunday is Hall Farm in Eastoft, in association with LEAF (Linking Environment and Farming) on Sunday June 11.

This is a nationwide event in which many farms will participate.

Included in the day will be talks and activities on the farm, which is home to 2,000 pigs, and several alpacas and chickens.

A spokesmand said: “There doesn’t appear to be many other events in the area.

“On the day, there will be nature walks and the opportunity to see the pigs, and hopefully, the chance to feed and walk some alpacas.

“In addition to the animals we also have a range of crops including wheat, oilseed rape, potatoes and sugar beet.”

They continued: “Big machinery such as combine harvesters and tractors will also be on show.

“Talks will be held by those who work on the farm and our agronomist, Graham Chester, who works in the science of soil management and crop production.

“The aim of the open day is to encourage an interest in where our food comes from, and to help people gain a better understanding of sustainable farming.

“We plan to get kids interested in agriculture and farming with activities throughout the day, however, the day will be fun for all the family as there is a whole host of things to learn about.”

After Open Farm Sunday, the farm will be arranging schools to visit for trips in relation to the current curriculum.

They added: “We are also working towards turning the farm in to a care farm, and make it a place for adults and young people to come instead of to a day centre.

“The benefits of this are to keep people who could normally be in day centres healthy and active, and keep part of a routine.

“The calm nature of the alpacas can be very therapeutic.”

The event is free to enter.

There will be food, drink and other stalls to browse around on the day.

For more information email Hallfarmeastoft.co.uk.

Alternatively you can visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hallfarmeastoft/, follow the farm on Twitter @hallfarmeastoft or on Instagram @hallfarmeastoft.