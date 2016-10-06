Get advice from North Lincolnshire employers and training providers at jobs fair

Visitors to the second festival of skills and opportunities in North Lincolnshire offers Isle residents the chance to meet with local employers and training providers.

The event which takes place over a number of days at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe has already seen hundreds in attendance.

Included in the list of events was the chance to look into a career in health and social care, or energy and renewables.

For anyone thinking of becoming a teacher there will be three Sector Saturdays for people to find out more about what a career in these three areas could hold and how to get into them.

The next event lined up as part of the festival will be the teaching and education session which takes place on Saturday, October22.

Laptops will be available at all the Sector Saturday events for those who want to apply there and then to any training courses or jobs opportunities.

There was also the chance for local graduates looking for work with a speed networking event at Heslam Park Rugby Club.

At this quirky event, graduates got to ‘speed network’ with local businesses to be matched for eight-week work experience placements.

The eight-week placements provide invaluable work experience for local graduates and a guaranteed reference when they come to apply for jobs.

Councillor Rob Waltham, deputy leader of North Lincolnshire Council, opened the first event at The Baths and officially began the festival.

He said: “Now in its second year, the Festival of Skills and Opportunities is a month-long series of events aimed at promoting career prospects and training opportunities to people throughout North Lincolnshire.

“The varied events that take place during the festival highlight different career prospects and raise the aspirations of our area’s young people as well as help people of all ages and abilities back into work or further training.

“No matter what stage of your education, training or career you are at, you will find an event to help you taking place as part of the festival. Get motivated and get involved.”

You can find a full list of all the events taking place as part of the Festival of Skills and Opportunities on the North Lincolnshire Council website at www.northlincs.gov.uk/FOSO.

Join in the conversation about the festival via social media on Twitter using the hashtag, #FOSO2016.