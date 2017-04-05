Ex-offenders among 700 people supported back into work in the last year

Over 700 people living in North Lincolnshire have been supported over the last 12 months by Ongo, to help get them work ready.

The Employment Support Team, based at Laneham Street in Scunthorpe, worked with 742 clients to help get them work ready through support, training and guidance, with 250 of those securing employment or completing recognised training through working with the team.

In just 12 months, 742 people have accessed the services provided by the Employment Support Team. This includes attending training courses, completing qualifications, receiving advice and help in applying for jobs, signing up to work experience or volunteer placements and life coaching sessions.

Hayley Cullen, Manager of the Employment Support Team, said: “Looking back at the amount of people the team has supported over the last 12 months makes me extremely proud.

“We support people from all walks of life, regardless of their background or what issues they may be facing to stop them getting into work. We have supported 193 ex offenders, 120 single parents 162 people with mental health support needs and 267 long term unemployed people over the last 12 months.

“Over the next 12 months we’re aiming to support even more people, and we have some exciting new projects starting, to offer more opportunities to help people back into employment.”

If you would like to find out more about how Ongo could help you get back into work, visit the website www.ongo.co.uk/employmentsupport