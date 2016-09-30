Entries in for prestigious Doncaster Business Awards

More than 90 applications were put forward for this year’s Doncaster Business Awards.

A panel of top businesses bosses from Doncaster Chamber, Doncaster Council, Sheffield Hallam University, Finance for Enterprise and the British Chambers of Commerce have now started judging the applications.

They will whittle them down to a shortlist of finalists that will be revealed on October 13. The finalists in each of the 15 Award categories will receive a visit from the judging panel including a Doncaster Chamber representative and the award sponsor, where they will be asked to make a short presentation and discuss why their business should win.

Amy Symon, events and membership officer for event organisers Doncaster Chamber, said: “Once again the judges are finding the entries to be of an especially high calibre which really shows that Doncaster businesses have a lot to shout about. The awards are the perfect platform to celebrate the work that people are doing across a wide range of sectors from services to manufacturing and that Doncaster is the place to do business.”

The awards night, sponsored by Origin Broadband, takes place at Doncaster Racecourse on December 8.