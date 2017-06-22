DSA: Doncaster Sheffield Airport blooms with flowers from Kenya

A new flight from Kenya bringing fresh vegetables and flowers to major UK suppliers has landed at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

A water arch celebrated the arrival of the aircraft in the traditional way – marking DSA’s first scheduled flight handling perishable goods.

The airport secured a deal with Network Airline Management and the weekly service is from Nairobi.

It comes as it celebrates being named the fastest growing in the country, after experiencing 43.1 per cent growth with 1.3m passengers in the year to April. The latest cargo figures also show a new record after a 113 per cent annual increase in 2016.

Dayle Hauxwell, cargo manager for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “We are delighted to be announcing this news so soon after seeing record cargo figures for last year.

“We’ll be working with Network Airline Management to handle a weekly scheduled flight from Nairobi with flowers and vegetables for the UK market. This deal will see some 3,500 tonnes of cargo transported a year. This new scheduled operation also opens up the opportunity for UK export freight.

“Our entrance into this new market is further evidence that the cargo operation has established an international reputation as the UK’s most freighter friendly airport. And we believe this is just the beginning. ”

The airport was certified as a port of entry for perishable commodities last year, allowing it to access a significant global market.

With offices across the globe and handling over 70,000 tonnes of cargo annually, the Network Aviation Group heads up a division of cargo companies.

Network Airline Management, the freighter division, operates a fleet of B747F and MD11F aircraft on a scheduled and charter basis throughout the world.

Andy Walters, commercial director, said: “Doncaster Sheffield Airport offers a 24-hour operation, is very freighter-friendly and considerably less congested than other locations. It also has a very pro-active team. With partners Anglo World Cargo, they work hard to deliver a tailor-made service.”