Doncaster Voices: What should the future of Doncaster market be?

Dr David Crichton, Chair, NHS Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group

It’s fair to say I am a big fan of markets. As a medical student in Leeds, I regularly cycled down to the local market for my weekly shop. Being able to buy good quality, fresh food at a fair price was an essential part of living on a strict budget.

It’s said ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’. As a Doncaster GP, I know the importance of having a thriving local market where people have easy access to the fresh fruit, fish and vegetables that forms the foundation of a good, healthy diet. It’s also a meeting place for many people doing their weekly shopping, which helps to avoid loneliness and isolation.

Doncaster Market is a vital part of the local economy, which in turn improves health and should continue to grow from strength to strength – it’s just what the doctor ordered.

Rebecca Leam,Communications & Policy, Doncaster Chamber

The Wool Market as it currently looks.

The marketplace will be a great place for new start-up and independent businesses to set up and prosper alongside the existing traders.

​It will be a fun and vibrant forward thinking space for entrepreneurs to ‘think big’ and offer a diverse range of products and services.​ ​There’s lots of excitement and support for this development to return to being the heart of the town, be used by locals and visitors alike, and encourage buying local. It promises to be a truly competitive centre of business excellence that will encourage more jobs, inward investment and boost the local economy.

Coun Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster

I believe that the future of Doncaster Market is very positive. It is the jewel in the crown of our town centre and has been known as one of the biggest and best traditional markets in the North of England. The market area is home to some of Doncaster’s most iconic buildings..

Market Place, Doncaster. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP Doncaster MC 6

“In early 2018 work will begin to transform the market area into a vibrant and bustling location all week long and into the evenings. We have secured more than £3 million of Sheffield City Region funding to carry out this revamp. However, we cannot carry out this transformation alone. We have some great traders within the market place who offer amazing produce and are really passionate about making the market a success. Only by working together can we achieve our ambition and make Doncaster Market a tourist destination.”

Margaret Herbert, Doncaster resident

I spent many happy hours around the market from being young. Possibly the best thing was public transport, which is now missing. Last Christmas we had street train service.

I am sure somebody would love to have this as a permanent contract on market days. Or mini bus service. I feel two hours’ parking is not really enough. There should be a standard charge of £2 on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. It seems all wrong stalls are all along roads outside Primark. And yet we have all empty spaces outside Wool Market and Corn Exchange. Surely these roads should be left clear so traffic could come through more easily? We have all kinds of silly ideas about the open space for fun fairs. Surely stall-holders on the market top could be moved to there. And, if events are to be held on market days, have them on the market top.