Doncaster business showcase is a sell out

February sees the fourth annual Doncaster Business Month, playing host to over 40 events that will provide you with the chance to raise your business profile and make new contacts and at the same time do business in the Doncaster and surrounding areas business community.

It is the perfect forum to share great ideas, inspire new businesses, host some superb events, provide networking opportunities and improve business relationships.

One event that certainly stands out in the business calendar is the ever popular Business Showcase. This year’s Business Showcase is being held on Thursday 16 February at Doncaster Racecourse from 10am – 4pm. It is a complete sell-out with over 200 exhibition stands taking part but as a visitor you can attend for FREE.

Visitors to the event are encouraged to meet and network with a wide range of local businesses, create new contacts, exchange and obtain new ideas as well as keep up to date with all the local business news, new business initiatives and funding streams available. We promise your visit will be enjoyable, worthwhile and quite possibly invaluable!

The Business Showcase is THE recognised meeting place for any business in and around Doncaster and beyond. Now in its 8th year, this year certainly promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

This one day event will bring together people from across the Sheffield City Region and surrounding areas to promote their business, network, make new contacts, learn from others and ultimately, do business!

If you are already in business then this is your number one chance to expand your business connections and discover new opportunities to grow your business with over 200 businesses exhibiting on the day.

New this year is the ‘Handmade in Doncaster’ Enterprise Zone. This new brand is being supported by the Business and Enterprise Team and is designed to offer free support to local start-up businesses and entrepreneurs. So if you are or you know anyone who is thinking of starting their own business then come along and visit the Enterprise Zone where new businesses will be exhibiting their products and where dedicated Business Advisors will be available to answer any questions on starting a business.

For full listing of events taking place during Doncaster Business Month, please click here

This event is SOLD OUT, to view the exhibitor list please visit our website here

Doncaster Business Month 2017: Make it your business to be a part of it.