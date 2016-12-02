Council set to access more competitive water market

The non-residential water supply market is due to become more competitive in April 2017. North Lincolnshire Council is preparing to access this market by joining forces with other regional authorities.

The water supply market is historically uncompetitive, with few suppliers providing minimal choice for consumers. This is set to change in April 2017 when the water market will open to competition for non-residential consumers.

North Lincolnshire Council, through the Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation (YPO) that procures services on behalf of local authorities across the region, aims to access the most competitive retail water supplier when the new regulations come into place.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for governance and transformation said: “As a council we currently spend around £500,000 per year on water related utility services. This includes all council buildings such as libraries, leisure centres, schools and offices. Increased competition in the market is a welcome improvement.

“Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation works on behalf of local authorities in our region to negotiate a better price than we would receive as an individual authority. They are now working with our procurement team and energy manager to monitor developments in the market.

“We are committed getting the best value possible for taxpayers’ money and we look forward to agreeing a new deal for our water supply in April next year.”