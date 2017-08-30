Chance to win £250 shopping spree as Sheffield department store marks successful first year

Sandersons Department Store marks its first birthday this weekend – and everyone is invited to join the celebrations.

The north Sheffield store opened in September 2016 at the new Fox Valley development, and has now become a firm favourite with shoppers with a host of new brands joining the store in the last 12 months.

The store prides itself on promoting independent and niche brands as well as uniquely Yorkshire brands.

The latest concession to join the line-up is The World of McKee, a new pop up shop and gallery which has opened just in time for the store’s first birthday and showcasing the work of the iconic Sheffield artist Pete McKee.

Hobbs has also taken a concession at the store just last month and Tommy Hilfiger and Guide London are the latest brands to be stocked at Sandersons.

Sandersons has also provided the launch pad for a number of new local businesses including Blakes Tea Room, Floral Boutique and The Nail Box who are part of the Sandersons success story.

The company is now taking its unique offering to a new audience as Sandersons enters its second year of trading with a new online store scheduled to launch in October. The move follows customer feedback and demand for an online presence for the store.

Sandersons is the only stockist in the region for cosmetic and skincare brands including Inglot, Inika and Merumaya. The company also showcases Yorkshire brands including Harrogate Candles in its Homewares Department and the team are always on the look-out for different and new products and fashions to bring to their customers.

Owner and Managing Director Deborah Holmes said the store’s unusual mix of brands is definitely something which provides a huge point of difference for shoppers.

She added: “We have always set out to promote more unusual brands, including organic make up and skincare ranges.

“We also wanted to promote the best of Yorkshire alongside the national brands and fashions which we know our shoppers also want and the feedback in our first year has been fantastic and exceeded all our expectations.

“We are attracting shoppers from a much larger area that we anticipated and we really would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us in our first year.”

Between Friday 1st – Sunday 3rd September Sandersons shoppers have the chance to win a £250 shopping spree in store as part of the golden ticket prize draw! The winner will be announced Sunday 3rd September.

There are also complimentary goody bags for the first 300 customers who spend over £35 filled with gifts from the stores brands. There will be live entertainment from 11am on Friday 1st September and complimentary birthday cake, cupcakes and prosecco for all Sandersons shoppers.