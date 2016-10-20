Cancer Research UK internship opportunities for Doncaster residents

Doncaster people keen to support the world’s leading cancer charity dedicated to saving lives through research can now boost their career prospects by taking on a voluntary internship with Cancer Research UK.

Cancer Research UK is now recruiting for its Regional Events Marketing Internships, which offer successful candidates the chance to learn from professional marketing managers, through supporting them in the regional promotion of Race for Life fundraising events. Through these voluntary roles, interns will gain significant insight and hands on experience of marketing and events, and will also enable Cancer Research UK to deliver over and above on its ambitious and successful events.

The scheme is open to all graduates and non-graduates, and is flexible in terms of the time commitment required. And as well as gaining new skills and areas of expertise, regional events marketing interns in the region will have the personal satisfaction of knowing they are supporting vital research helping to make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Regional Marketing Internship has been running for six years.

Laura Hewitt, previous candidate on the internship said: “The internship helped me develop so many new skills and set me on a defined career path into an industry I am really passionate about. From marketing pre-event, organising on-the-day logistics, building relationships with local shareholders, stage-managing at Race for Life and meeting incredibly inspirational people, the journey from beginning to end was amazing.”

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of events which raises millions of pounds every year to help defeat over 200 types of cancer by funding life-saving research. Race for Life is non-competitive and women of all ages, shapes and sizes can choose to walk, jog or run around the 5k, 10k or Pretty Muddy® course.

For more information on Cancer Research UK’s Regional Events Marketing Internships visit http://www.cancerresearchuk.org/support-us/volunteer/regional-events-marketing-internship-north-region. The closing date for applications is Wednesday 9th November 2016.