Business calls to plug skills gap

Business leaders have told why they believe Doncaster needs a technical college to bridge the gap between education and work.

Education chiefs and local authorities have joined more than 70 local and regional business bosses to back the need for a University Technical College (UTC) for the town.

Businesses say they are frustrated with the serious shortage of skills in advanced engineering and digital design specialisms that continue to be a major constraint to the growth and competitiveness of business both locally and nationally.

Chairman of the UTC project steering group, Dan Fell, told businesses attending a recent reception that now is the time to get involved with shaping the school’s curriculum, governance and funding.

He said: “The UTC will help to address the difficulties employers are experiencing with recruitment and the lack of young people being work-ready. Doncaster UTC wants to work with local employers and partners to help make a change by effectively developing the next generation of engineers and digital designers and equipping them with the right skills and knowledge in order to progress into their chosen industry or go on to higher education.

“The project has the full backing of industry, the local authorities and education and we are looking for more to join them. I would strongly commend the schools that have, to a certain extent taken a risk in engaging with this project, for demonstrating a real commitment to the borough and its young people in bringing a new school to Doncaster that aims to bridge the skills gap between education and work.

“Now is the time for businesses to step up and help turbo charge the collaboration between industry, education and the local and regional authorities to make the UTC happen.”

Businesses wishing to be a part of the project can email: chamber@doncaster-chamber.co.uk or call Doncaster Chamber on 01302 640100.