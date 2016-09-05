Business brains will share their inside knowledge at Meet the Experts event in Sheffield

A host of top businesses and organisations offering the best business advice are set to descend on venues in Sheffield city centre for the Meet the Experts event next week.

The annual business showcase brings together some of the city’s top brands.

Businesses will be offering expert advice on anything and everything to do with businesses across the city, from how to boost your business knowledge to how to be a volunteer and help your community to getting funeral care advice.

A total of seven businesses and organisations will have information stalls along Fargate – close to the Town Hall and major shopping outlets – next Tuesday, September 13, from 10am to 6pm.

You can speak to experts from Howells Solicitors and Norrie Waite and Slater Solicitors, who will be giving free advice on the legal services they offer and answering any legal question you wish to find out about – all in plain English.

Grosvenor Casinos will be giving expert advice on entertainment, food and drink.

Staff from the venue for all occasions – The Old Rectory – will be on hand to dispense advice on the kind of occasion that can be held at the grade two listed building at Handsworth in Sheffield.

Get in contact with and speak to staff from John Fairest Funeral Directors on making those vital funeral arrangements.

Over the past few years John Fairest have done numerous talks to students in local nursing homes, numerous embalming demonstrations and more recently have given talks about the role of the funeral director to student nurses at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.

Manger of the business, Steven Willis, said: “We will be on hand to give all kinds of funeral care advice. If you have a question, please don’t hesitate to give us a call. We are here to help.

“Speak to one of our team on 0114 234 3129.”

The Samaritans will also be on hand to give expert advice about their organisation and Voluntary Services will give valuable tips on how to become a volunteer.

And advertising staff from the Sheffield Telegraph, who have organised the event, will also have an information stand.

Marcus Schofield, display advertising manager, said: “This is a great opportunity to get information about a wide range of services and goods offered by these fantastic companies. The aim of the day is purely to exchange information between the customer and business. So whether it’s advice or quick chat you’re after or just to pick up a leaflet or a brochure, these local companies are only too willing to help.”

He added: “It’s the fourth time we have staged the event on Fargate, which gives our advertisers the opportunity to interact directly with potential customers face to face. It also gives the public the chance to gain information/advice on a variety of topics from the advertisers, in an informal setting, free of charge.”