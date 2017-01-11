Bringing residents in sheltered schemes into the digital age

Residents in sheltered schemes at Ongo now all have access to the internet after wifi and new computer equipment have been installed.

New computers with large monitors and wifi access points have been installed by the Ongo ICT Team, at a cost of around £10,000.

The computers and internet access were installed as a measure to reduce and tackle social isolation in older people.

Helen Wright, Support Services Manager at Ongo, said: “It’s brilliant news that we have been able to provide all oursheltered schemes with wifi and computer equipment.

“For many of our tenants, having internet access will be how they keep in touch with family who do not live locally.

“We’ve held sessions in a number of our schemes to teach our tenants the basics of getting online and how to get the most out of using the internet; whether this is using Skype to speak to family, or doing their online shopping.”

This is just one of the ways in which Ongo is demonstrating their commitment to reduce social isolation in their older tenants. Other methods include the annual Dine & Dance event, coffee mornings and games sessions which all bring the tenants together.

