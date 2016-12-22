BMW announces 100 jobs at new import base

North Lincolnshire Council deputy leader Rob Waltham has today expressed his delight with the news that major car manufacturer BMW is to create 100 jobs through its new import base to be located at the Able UK site in North Killingholme.

It is hoped that this will be the start of further major investment at the site that is the UK’s largest enterprise zone and the capital for renewable energy.

Able UK has worked closely with North Lincolnshire Council to get the Able Marine Development Park and Logistics Park up and running. Together, this represents a £550m investment that will create a total of around 10,000 jobs – BMW being part of this.

Rob Waltham, deputy leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “This is a huge investment by BMW and further commitment that big-name companies want to invest and have a presence in North Lincolnshire at the UK’s largest enterprise zone. Enterprise zones are at the heart of the government’s long-term economic plan, supporting business growth by providing tax breaks and support to new and expanding businesses such as BMW.

“BMW has committed to creating 100 new jobs – this will act as a catalyst in attracting other large businesses to the site.

“This is just one part of the overall development to create Europe’s largest offshore wind park.

“North Lincolnshire provides a great location to do business, with excellent road, sea, rail and air links with its own Airport.

“We are committed to providing better paid jobs and doing all we can to attract more businesses to the area. This latest development will benefit not just North Lincolnshire and Humber region, but further afield. This is excellent news.”