Apprenticeship Awards: First ever finalists announced

The finalists in the first NMSY Apprenticeship Awards have been announced.

Johnston Press, the parent company of The Star, the Sheffield Telegraph and the Doncaster Free Press, launched the awards to recognise the value of on-the-job training in the region.

We asked for individuals, companies and training institutions to put themselves forward across a variety of categories.

The finalists have now been decided, and the winners will be announced at the Showroom Workstation in Paternoster Row, Sheffield, on May 16.

Zena Wardle, from headline sponsor Polypipe, said “I felt privileged to be a part of the judging panel for the first year of the NMSY Apprenticeship Awards.

"I was astounded by the number of entrants and also the high standards and enthusiasm displayed.

"Each and every apprentice, not only the winners, are a credit to themselves, their employers and their families and I commend them all.”

The winners will be picked by a panel of judges including Zena, alongside Heather Smith, Frances Bishop, Charles Ricketts, David Higham and Steve Cressey.

Tickets for the award ceremony, including Prosecco and canapes on arrival and an aftershow party and buffet, can be bought for £40 per head until midnight on Friday.

Search for NMSY Apprenticeship Awards at www.eventbrite.co.uk to buy yours.

Finalists

Academy Transformation Trust - Tasha Price

Academy Transformation Trust - Charlotte Birch

Academy Transformation Trust - Further Education Louise Randall

AMRC Training Centre

A Place to Call Our Own (APTCOO) - Deanne Stelling

A Place to Call Our Own (APTCOO)

Ardagh

Arvato UK

Auto Windscreens

Azzure IT

Benchmark Recruit - Cortney O'Neal

Carrs Silver - James Buddle

Chesterfield Royal Hospital - Ellie Varley

Chesterfield Royal Hospital - Sarah Hazeldine

DBL Logistics - Daisy Ryall

DCAS - Megan Byrne

Doncaster College - Alexandra Yates

Doncaster College - Natasha Jackson

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust - Liam Rylance

Fidler & Pepper Solicitors - Sophie Wise

Forrest Williams Legal Ltd - Hayley Ginniver

Foxwood Diesel - Leigh Worsdale

Futures Housing Group - Bryn Henton

GBAC Ltd - Ellie Reynolds

Heathcotes Group

Interserve Learning & Employment - Rebecca Edgecumbe

Interserve Learning & Employment - Jack Bailey

Interserve Learning & Employment - Jordan Kemp

Interserve Learning & Employment - Kairon Flowers

Interserve Learning & Employment - Ross Halley

JMJ Pottery - Laura Davies

Jones & Co Independent Financial Advice - Lucy Staniforth

Knowhow Contact Centre

Learning Unlimited

Magbroach UK Ltd

Mayborn Group - Daniel Thorpe

Mitchells Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers

Pendragon Training Academy (Pendragon plc) - Conor Redfern

Rotherham United Community Sports Trust - Ashley Davis

Royal Mail

Rykneld Homes Ltd - Olivia Kirk

Sheffield Futures - Jessica Birtles

Sheffield Futures - Thomas Austin

Sheffield Futures - Jo Booth

Sheffield Futures - Lauren Smith

Stephensons

Stopford Associates Ltd - Shaun Newham

The Sheffield College

Topcars of Sheffield - Daniel Roberts

Treste Hire & Sales Ltd

Wabtec - Ryan Judge