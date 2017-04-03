Apprenticeship Awards: Deadline for entries extended until April 5

There are just two days left to enter our apprenticeship awards.

Johnston Press titles including The Star, the Sheffield Telegraph and the Doncaster Free Press want to shout about the best in on-the-job training, and this year we are running the first ever NMSY Apprenticeship Awards.

These awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships and how they shape our future.

As a Johnston Press event, our winners will be announced in 5 of our titles reaching nearly 1 million readers in print and online a month.

We've had plenty of entries across a variety of categories, but we are keen to hear from more businesses and individuals. So the deadline has been extended to midnight on Wednesday, April 5.

That means there is just over two days left to submit your entries.

We're particularly keen for entries in the small and medium employer and mentor categories.

Visit nmsyapprenticeshipawards.com for full details and a list of categories, or get in touch with our events manager Haroldine Lockwood on 07803 505658 or haroldine.lockwood@jpress.co.uk.