A call to boost small business trade in Doncaster

Doncaster Council is urging people to get behind a national campaign recognising the vital role small businesses play in the local economy.

Figures show that businesses with less than ten employees account for nearly 90 per cent of all businesses in Doncaster.

Small Business Saturday UK, on December 3, is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities.

The day takes place on the first Saturday in December each year, but the campaign aims to have a lasting impact on small businesses. In 2016 from manufacturers to retailers, Doncaster small businesses are based across the borough, are valued employers and provide a range of services.

There are many small businesses in Doncaster town centre that boost the town’s shopping offer and this year there will be a Christmas Gift Fair supporting Small Business Saturday.

The event will be in addition to the regular Saturday market and will allow a range of new small business stall holders the opportunity to provide a seasonal market, with family entertainment and a performance by the JW Academy choir at noon, free face painting and a visit by Father Christmas is also planned.

Councillor Bill Mordue, cabinet member for Business, Skills, Tourism and Culture, said: “Small businesses boost our economy, employ local people and provide a valuable service. Small Business Saturday is a great way to remind us of their vital role and encourage people to support Doncaster’s small business community by shopping local. Doncaster Council is proud of our borough’s business community and we work hard to do all we can to support it and encourage further growth.” Manager of Business Doncaster, Chris Dungworth, said: “Business Doncaster fully supports this initiative, which recognises the value of small and independent businesses.”

q We invite you to nominate your favourite local businesses. Send your nomination to editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk email.