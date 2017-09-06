Business is beautiful for Isle women

Two young women have paired up in business to bring beauty to the Isle, with their own Epworth salon.

Friends Natalie Kate Hodge and Katie Chappell transformed an old sweet shop on Albion Hill, then launched their new hair and beauty venture, Sorelle.

Make-up artist Natalie, 26,from Epworth, has worked with celebrities including Vicky Pattison of Geordie Shores fame.

She said: “ As I grew up here, I know the area really well. The response has been incredible from the local community and our clients, who are based all over Lincolnshire and surrounding areas.”

The pair decided to take the plunge earlier this year after working together at a wedding in Marbella.

They had been planning on going into business for some time after collaborating at events all over the country.

Katie, who was born in Doncaster and now lives in Haxey, said: “It’s great to be able to bring something that’s unique to the town.

“We’ve both worked hard over the years to build up our client base and it’s amazing that we can now provide our customers with a one-stop-shop for all their hair and beauty treatments.

“It’s great to finally be able to show off what we’ve been working so hard on.”

‘Sorelle’, which in Italian means ‘sisters’, seemed the perfect fit for the duo.

Natalie added: “Although I have two sisters, we often joke that Katie is the fourth sister because we spend so much time together.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our salon.”

Sorelle is now open with a whole range of treatments include microblading and dermaplaning.

Microblading is a semi-permanent make-up for eyebrows and is offered free to one client per month who has been affected by chemotherapy, alopecia or similar,.

Sorelle’s ‘pay with a smile service’ sees the women donate work to help boost the confidence of their client.

Visit www.sorelleboutiquesalon.com for more details.