Buses are currently being diverted away from a South Yorkshire road, due to an ongoing 'incident'.

First South Yorkshire say their 22 and 22C bus services are unable to serve Dearne Valley College in Manvers Park, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham as a result of what they have described as an 'incident' at the Gate PH crossroads.

The services are currently being diverted via Racecourse Road, Sandygate and Doncaster Rd.

More to follow.