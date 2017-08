Fire crews have been called to a Doncaster cafe this evening.

The fire was started by a bin being left on top of a cooker, a South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

Two Doncaster crews and one Edlington appliance were called Crozier's Kitchen, on Mill Street, Armthorpe, shortly before 6.30pm.

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used one hosereel to extinguish the fire.