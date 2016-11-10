Burglars steal thousands of pounds worth of clothing from Doncaster shop

Three burglars stole thousands of pounds worth of clothing during a raid of a Doncaster shop.
They broke into Robinsons of Bawtry in South Parade, Bawtry, and raided the stock room.
A large quantity of clothing, including shirts and jeans, were stolen in the raid.
The culprits used a silver Ford Mondeo with black alloy wheels.
South Yorkshire Police said the burglars were in their late teens and early twenties.
Anyone with information about the burglary at 9.15pm on Thursday, November 3 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
