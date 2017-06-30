Burglars steal cash and jewellery from 89-year-old woman in Doncaster

A burglar distracted an 89-year-old woman in her own home while his accomplice stole cash and jewellery.

Officers are asking for the public's help after an elderly woman after the "distraction burglary" at about 3.45pm in North Street, Doncaster, yesterday.

A man who claimed to have been carrying out some repairs at a neighbour’s house said that he had damaged the guttering of the victim’s home and offered to fix it for free.

PC Adam Watkinson, the investigating officer, said: “The man asked for some water for his cement and was then invited into the kitchen with the woman. While he engaged her in conversation, a second offender is said to have gone into the house and stolen a quantity of cash and some jewellery.

“The man, claiming to be carrying out the work, is described as white, about 35-years-old, of slim build and about 5ft 5ins tall.

“He is said to have spoken with a local accent and was wearing a navy blue baseball cap, a plain grey long-sleeved top with a collar and three buttons on and blue denim jeans. His clothing is also said to have been covered in flecks of paint.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw a man matching that description yesterday to please contact us. Also, if you saw anyone acting suspiciously, including any vehicles, in the area and in particular around Oaklands Terrace, Broomhouse Lane and Markham Road, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 722 of June 29, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.