Bruno brings his Uptown Funk to Sheffield

Uptown Funk star Bruno Mars is playing Sheffield Arena next May.

The Grammy Award winner and platinum-selling performer is touring North America and Europe, bringing his 24K Magic World Tour to Sheffield on Saturday, May 6.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, November 21. Go to www.sheffieldarena.co.uk

The tour celebrates Mars’ eagerly-anticipated new album, 24K Magic (24K means 24-carat, as in pure gold), set to arrive worldwide this Friday, November 18, on Atlantic Records. Pre-orders are available now via the Bruno Mars Official Store, with all pre-orders from the store receiving early access to tickets for The 24K Magic Tour.

This is Mars’ first full-length touring show since 2013’s Moonshine Jungle World Tour, an international blockbuster that sold two million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates.

Mars – currently featured on the cover of Rolling Stone music magazine – is set for a number of high-profile TV appearances, beginning with a show-opening performance at the 2016 American Music Awards, airing live on Sunday.

Bruno Mars has sold more than 170 million singles worldwide and more than 26 million albums worldwide, affirming him one of the best-selling artists of all time. The singer, songwriter, producer, director, musician recently dominated charts with the worldwide smash single, Uptown Funk.

It made history as the longest-leading US chart Billboard's Hot 100 single of the 2010s and is only the 10th single in the chart’s 57-year history to spend at least 14 weeks at number one.

Uptown Funk won three Grammys this year, including the coveted Record of the Year award. The song's video received the 2016 MTV Video Music Award for Best Male Video.