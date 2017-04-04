Broken down tanker causes tailbacks in Doncaster

A broken down tanker is causing tailbacks for traffic heading into Doncaster.
It has broken down on the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby, near to the Sun Inn and opposite Saltersgate Junior School.
One lane is currently blocked.
