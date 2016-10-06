Broken down lorry causes delays on M1 in South Yorkshire

A broken down lorry is causing delays on the M1 in South Yorkshire.

The lorry has broken down in roadworks on the northbound stretch of the motorway close to junction 34 at Tinsley.

Lane one is closed and there are delays back to junction 32 at Thurcroft.

** 10.45AM UPDATE - The broken down lorry has been moved and all lanes are now re-open **

