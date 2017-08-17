Broken down freight train causing delays across South Yorkshire

A broken down freight train is causing delays and cancellations to rail services across South Yorkshire this morning.
East Midlands Trains tweeted that there was a problem with the train between Sheffield and Stockport.
This caused disruptions to services coming in and out of the city's railway station and delays at other stations including Doncaster.
The freight train is now said to be on the move again though and services are slowly starting to recover.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.