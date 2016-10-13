British men spend 150 per cent more than doing housework than 15 years ago

Men spend 150 per cent more time doing housework today than they did 15 years ago, according to new research.

Research by laundry experts Dr Beckmann reveals that for 73 per cent of men carrying out domestic chores regularly is now part of their weekly routines, up from just 45 per cent in 2002.

The average British adult male spends nearly six hours a week performing domestic tasks, up from just over two hours 15 years ago.

The research said that according to British blokes, a modern man should be able to cook, know how to wash clothes, perform domestic duties like vacuuming the house and picking up the children from school.

The study revealed that 71 per cent of men believe it is only fair that they cook, where possible, at least three times per week.

And women agree – eight in 10 women said domestic duties should be split equally, while nearly all of the women polled said it was a good thing that traditional gender roles were being challenged.

Susan Fermor, of Dr Beckmann, said: “We were surprised to discover that, in many ways, both sexes have very similar feelings for what constitutes masculinity in the modern era.

“Traditional gender roles are evolving, and it’s great to see that as women enjoy more prominent senior workplace roles, men are picking up their fair share of domestic duties.”