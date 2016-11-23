Britain's Got Talent TV auditions to be held in Doncaster next week

Auditions for the new series of Britain's Got Talent are to be held in Doncaster next week.

The Frenchgate Centre will be the venue for people of all ages to showcase their skills and talents in a bid to land a place on the top-rated ITV show which aims to discover the country's next big star.

Auditions will take place on Monday from 11am to 5pm.

And while judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden won't be on hand to judge the acts, teams from the smash show will be aiming to discover Doncaster's budding stars to feature in the new series which returns to screens next year.

Last year's series saw a number of Doncaster based performers appear on the show.

Singer Rachael Wooding missed out on a place in the final after just missing the cut in the live semi-finals while fellow Doncaster performers, upside down pianist Colin "Fingers" Henry, 68 and comedian Council Joe, 40, also missed out after appearing in the heats.

Under 16s must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.