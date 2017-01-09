Brighten up and join South Yorkshire Colour Dash

Brighten up your Blue Monday by signing up to a day of fantastic fun that helps to raise cash for sick children.

January 16 is known as the most depressing day of the year, but Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice are trying to change that, by encouraging people to sign up to their annual Colour Dash.

This vibrant 5K run takes place on April 29 this year in Rother Valley Country Park.

Those who take part can walk, jog, run or skip through five colour stations to shower themselves in colour and so raise sponsor money for children and families who need help.

Since Bluebell Wood’s first Colour Dash in 2014, over 8,000 people have completed the course.

Anyone who is in Rotherham on January 16 will also get the chance to see Bluebell Wood’s striking shop window at 12 Wellgate, with mannequins decked out in Colour Dash merchandise.

Bluebell Wood provides care and support for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. This includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support, home visits and more.

Jo Berry, events fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “Our vision is living with love and laughter, and our 5K dash is a great way to come together and have fun, while helping us create special memories for the children and families we support.”

Colour Dash tickets are £18 for adults, £9.50 for children and £49 for a family of four. Children under five enter free. Team tickets are available at £15pp (eight adults or more per team). Visit http://colourdash.bluebellwood.org/