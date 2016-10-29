BREAKING: Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after 'stabbing' in Doncaster

A man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Bentley.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman after a man was found critically injured with in The Avenue in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Bentley property at around 12.30am following reports a man in his 50s had suffered life-threatening injuries.

He has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Reports suggest the man was stabbed but this has not yet been confirmed by police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 32-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

"An investigation is underway and officers are at the scene carrying out their initial enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 37 of 29 October 2016."

The road is still closed and traffic is being diverted.