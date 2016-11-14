BREAKING: Unclaimed EuroMillions winning ticket bought in Doncaster

An unclaimed winning EuroMillions ticket worth £197,954.50 was bought in Doncaster.

National Lottery players in the town are being urged to check their tickets for the EuroMillions draw on Friday, October 28, with one ticket bought in Doncaster matching the five main numbers and one lucky star.

The winning numbers in the draw were 10, 16, 19, 23, 43 and the lucky star numbers were 2 and 8.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 26 April, 2017 to claim their prize.

If no-one comes forward, the prize money, plus all the interest generated, will be be invested into National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re eager to find the mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings - this amazing prize could really make a huge difference to somebody’s life.

"We’re urging everyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket in this area to check their old tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa - someone out there could literally be sitting on a fortune. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have a winning ticket.

For more information call 0845 912 5000 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk

Sheffield businessman's incredible gift to children

Family of missing Ben Needham hope to bring him home

Teenagers arrested over stabbing outside South Yorkshire college remain on bail

Woman rescued from South Yorkshire river

Sheffield United: Blades face battle with Bolton to land Byron Webster