BREAKING: Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed at Doncaster home

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, following an attack at a Doncaster home during which a 26-year-old man suffered 'multiple stab wounds'.

The incident took place at a property in Surrey Street, Balby at around 6.15pm last night.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Two men, aged 49 and 41, have been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and currently remain in police custody.

"Emergency services were called to a house in Surrey Street at about 6.15pm last night (Tuesday, November 15 ) following reports that a 26-year-old man had been assaulted.

"The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition."