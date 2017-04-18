BREAKING: Theresa May to make surprise announcement at Downing Street this morning

Prime Minister Theresa May is to make an unscheduled statement at Downing Street this morning amid speculation she could call a snap general election.

Mrs May will speak to the media at 11.15am after her Cabinet meets. In an unusual move, Number 10 did not announce what subject she would address but statements by the PM in the street are usually reserved for big announcements.

Downing Street has always denied Mrs May will call a snap general election but speculation is rife among national media that she will announce this.

The Fixed-Term Parliaments Act sets the general election date as the first Thursday in May every five years, meaning 2020 is the next expected contest.

But Mrs May could call an early election if two-thirds of MPs in the Commons vote for it. Jeremy Corbyn has previously indicated Labour would support such a move.