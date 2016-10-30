BREAKING: Teenager arrested as police launch murder investigation into Doncaster man's death

A 17-year-old teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a Doncaster man passed away over night.

Police were called to The Avenue in Bentley around 12.30am on Saturday where a man in his 50s was found with serious stab wounds.

Police on the scene in Bentley. Pictures Chris Etchells

He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with but sadly passed away over night.

The teenager is the second person police have arrested as part of the murder probe.

The Avenue was closed for most of Saturday as crime scene investigation officers carried out their enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Doncaster.

"Emergency services were called to The Avenue, at around 12.30am on Saturday following reports a man in his 50s had suffered life-threatening suspected stab injuries.

"He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died yesterday evening.

"A post mortem examination and formal identification are yet to take place.

"A 32-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy are in police custody today (Sunday 30 October) after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Enquiries remain ongoing in the local community and anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 37 of 29 October 2016."