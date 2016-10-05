BREAKING: Teen charged with attempted murder over Doncaster quad bike crash

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a road traffic collision, during which a quad bike rider sustained life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at around 9.50pm on Sunday, October 2 when a quad bike was involved in a collision with a light-coloured or silver Peugeot 206 three-door car in Sandringham Road, Intake near to the junction with Evelyn Avenue.

The rider of the quad, a 35-year-old man, was thrown from the quad bike and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The car failed to stop at the scene.

Sgt Steve Askham from the Serious Collisions Unit said: “We’re grateful to members of the local community who have thus far come forward with information about this collision and we are very keen to locate the car involved. We’re also keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened on Sunday evening in this part of Intake, in particular the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the collision.

“We have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder, who is currently on bail pending further enquiries.

“As this is an active criminal investigation, I can’t say much more but I urge anyone with information to come forward to help us understand what happened and why it happened.

“We can speak to you in confidence directly, or through Crimestoppers.

“We need your information, not necessarily your name.”

The man injured was travelling along Sandringham Road with another quad bike rider when the crash occurred.

He was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1307 of October 2.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and quote South Yorkshire Police Operation Pony.