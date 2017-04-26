BREAKING: South Yorkshire street closed due to 'police incident'

A street in South Yorkshire has been closed due to a 'police incident', which is causing major travel disruption.

Duke Street in Doncaster closed this evening, travel chiefs have reported, and the closure is causing delays to all bus services in the area.

Travel South Yorkshire reported at 6.45pm that the road had closed due to an 'incident', and Stagecoach East Midlands said the 'police incident' was causing congestion.

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for further details.

