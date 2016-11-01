BREAKING: South Yorkshire rail commuters face disruption for next hour

Track safety inspection in Edale area is currently causing disruption to train services between Sheffield and New Mills Central and Stockport.

Services may be cancelled, revised or delayed until approximately 12:30 today (Tuesday November 1). Operators affected include East Midlands, Northern and TransPennine Express.

East Midlands Trains customers may use CrossCountry between Sheffield and Leeds, Northern between Shefield and Leeds.

TransPennine Express customers can use services between Leeds and Liverpool Lime Street.

Northern services may be terminated at and started back from New Mills Central. Some stations between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly may not be served.

TransPennine Express services may divert via Huddersfield with journey times extended. Customers may use tickets on East Midlands Trains on reasonable routes.