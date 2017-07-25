BREAKING: South Yorkshire man rushed to hospital after being 'shot in the eye' during protest

Have your say

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was "shot in the eye" with a paintball during a protest in South Yorkshire this morning.

Rossington residents have been protesting this morning after complaining that their village has been swamped by thousands of flies.

Upset locals have been taking to the Rossington Community Forum page on Facebook for months complaining of the problem and demanding action to tackle the issue.

However, during the protest, a man on a quad bike drove past and fired pellets at the group with a paintball gun, according to the BBC.

The police and ambulance arrived on the scene and rushed a man to hospital after he was shot in the eye with a pellet.

Furious residents have claimed that the flies are coming from a nearby recycling centre.