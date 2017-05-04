BREAKING: Queen calls 'all staff' meeting at Buckingham Palace today, sparking frenzy of speculation about herself and Prince Philip

The Queen’s most senior aides have called Her Majesty’s entire household to a special 'all-staff' meeting today, sparking a frenzy of speculation around the world.

Courtiers from royal residences across the country have been summoned to London and will be addressed this morning by the lord chamberlain and Her Majesty’s private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt.

The Queen and Prince Philip

Buckingham Palace did not comment on the reports about the 'emergency' meeting but it is understood that it does not concern the health of the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh.

It is reported that 'all-staff' meetings do happen from time to time and are not unprecedented. The royal standard was flying at full mast over Buckingham Palace this morning.

An announcement is reportedly due to be made at 10am.

Sources say Her Majesty’s longest serving staff members have not been told why the meeting was being called. A number of members of the household reportedly said it was 'highly unusual.'

The disclosure led to a frenzy of speculation about an imminent announcement concerning the monarch or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Staff from royal residences such as Windsor Castle and Sandringham were summoned to attend the meeting at Buckingham Palace. Members of the household from further afield as Balmoral in Scotland have also been asked to attend.

Prime Minister Theresa May met the Queen for a brief audience at Buckingham Palace yesterday to mark the official dissolution of parliament ahead of the general election.

Her Majesty turned 91 last month and Prince Philip will celebrate his 96th birthday in June.

In recent years the Queen has, slowly but surely, been handing over a number of her more onerous duties including long-haul travel to her heir, the Prince of Wales, and other senior royals.

Last year Buckingham Palace also announced that she would step down as patron of around 25 national organisations - including the NSPCC and Wimbledon tennis - after she turned 90 in April.

The Duke of Edinburgh has also been curtailing his commitments, having stepped down from a number of patronages when he turned 90.

More on this breaking story as we get it.