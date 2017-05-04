BREAKING: Prince Philip to retire from public royal duties

Prince Philip is to retire from all public royal duties, it has been announced.

The Duke of Edinburgh's retirement at age 95 was revealed at a top secret emergency meeting called by Buckingham Palace this morning.

The Queen and Prince Philip during a visit to Sheffield in 2015.

The Palace said in a statement: "His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, The Duke has the full support of The Queen.

"Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen. Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

"The Duke of Edinburgh is patron, president or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

"Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full programme of official engagements with the support of members of the royal family."

The announcement comes after The Queen's most senior aides summoned her entire household to an emergency meeting at 10am.

Royal sources said earlier that internet rumours about the Queen's or the Duke of Edinburgh's health faltering were 'wide of the mark' and the couple are 'fine'.

The Royal Standard flag over Buckingham Palace remains at full mast today meaning that there has been no death in the royal family.

