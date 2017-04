Prime Minister Theresa May has today called a snap general election.

In a statement outside 10 Downing Street at 11am, Mrs May said the election is planned to go ahead on June 8.

The Fixed-Term Parliaments Act means it can only happen if two-thirds of MPs vote for it in the Commons, due to be held tomorrow.

Mrs May said she had called the election because of "divisions in Westminster" between different political parties over Brexit.

More to follow.