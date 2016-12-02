BREAKING: Police name man pulled out of water near to Doncaster college

Police have this afternoon named a 29-year-old student whose body was pulled out of water near to the Doncaster college he studied at.

He has been formally identified as 29-year-old James Nicholls from the Long Eaton area of Nottingham.

Mr Nicholls' body was discovered by workmen in water at Doncaster College's High Melton campus at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, November 29.

Dark and cold conditions initially prevented officers from accessing Mr Nicholls' body, which was recovered the following day on Wednesday, November 30.

Detectives investigating Mr Nicholls death are not treating it as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding his death.