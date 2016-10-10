BREAKING: Police 'managing incident' at Doncaster secondary school

A Doncaster secondary school has sent out a message to parents this afternoon, confirming that they and South Yorkshire Police are currently 'managing' an incident at the school.

The message was sent out to all parents and guardians with children at McAuley Catholic High School at around 1pm this afternoon.

It read: "We are aware of an incident which School and SY Police are managing.

"School remains open on Police advice. We will keep you updated and informed."

The message has also been posted on the school's website.

The Free Press is aware of a number of rumours circulating on social media concerning the incident, and have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.

More to follow.