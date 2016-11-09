BREAKING: Police make 10 arrests in South Yorkshire in probe into theft of rail track worth £2m

Ten arrests have been made in dawn raids across South Yorkshire as part of a probe into the theft of rail track worth £2 million.

The arrests were made in the early hours of today as part of a British Transport Police investigation into the theft of track from across South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and the West Midlands.



Warrants were executed at 12 addresses including houses and scrap metal dealers across South Yorkshire



Cash, vehicles and scrap metal were seized during the raids.



Over 100 officers were involved in today's operation including specialist officers from British Transport Police's high tech crime unit.

Cash search dogs were also used as part of the operation.



Detective Chief Inspector Glen Alderson said: “The arrests made this morning as part of Operation Ultimatum, are the result of a six month investigation into the theft of £2 million of rail track by an organised crime group from 44 line side locations and depots in South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Birmingham.



“Our investigations are ongoing and I would ask anyone with any information to contact us."

Call 0800 405040.

Donald Trump wins White House race: here’s how he could be a successful President

Police taking the lead in banned dogs crackdown

The return of Niche nightclub? Sheffield goes crazy as teasing new poster appears

SNOW! Drivers urged to take care as snow falls on Snake Pass near Sheffield

Five injured and 11 vehicles damaged in police chase through Sheffield and Rotherham

Football hooligan who attacked Sheffield Wednesday keeper has ban lifted

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats