Police have closed a Doncaster road this afternoon, due to a large oil spill.

The oil spill is understood to be located between the Highwayman pub in Great North Road, Woodlands and the Adwick Police Station in Malton Way.

South Yorkshire Police have closed Doncaster Road at the junction with Great North Road and Skellow Road at the junction with Station Road, a spokesman confirmed.

Police were informed of the incident at 3.55pm, and say they expect the road to re-open shortly.