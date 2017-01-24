BREAKING: Police alerted to 45 shootings in South Yorkshire in six months

Investigations were launched into 45 shootings in South Yorkshire in a six month period, according to new figures out today.

Since July, there have been 26 shootings in Sheffield and 19 in Doncaster.

The figures were revealed at a meeting at South Yorkshire Police's headquarters this morning.

The force revealed that during the six month period, 17 guns were seized by officers in Sheffield and 10 in Doncaster.

A total of 51 arrests were made for firearms offences, with 29 people charged.

The Crown Prosecution Service is also considering files on another five suspects.

A police report said as a result of Operation Zeus, aimed at tackling organised crime groups and firearm activity, there has been a 'significant reduction' in shootings in Sheffield.

But it stressed that the force 'continues to be vigilant and proactive in dismantling organised crime groups and preventing firearms use'.

The report said shootings in Doncaster continued to be reported up until Christmas and that tackling firearm use and organised crime groups remained the 'focus of significant activity'.

Police chiefs in South Yorkshire are dealing with a 10 per cent rise in crime over recent months, the meeting heard, with offences of violence and sexual assault showing the biggest increases.

Last year 36,045 domestic abuse incidents were reported to the police force, with 10,899 recorded as offences - an 18 per cent rise.

Burglary offences dropped by one per cent over the same period.

Deputy Chief Constable Dawn Copley said there has been an 'increase in accurate recording' by the police force, which has resulted in more offences being logged.

BREAKING: Sheffield park cordoned off by police

Fake gun found after police stop car on South Yorkshire street

One in six Roma students excluded from school in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police issued with night vision cameras to catch criminals

Motorists caught using mobile phones on busy Sheffield road

WANTED: Police in Sheffield hunt for man over reported domestic assault

Woman survives chip pan blaze in Sheffield

Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE

Get all the latest Owls stats

Get all the latest Blades stats