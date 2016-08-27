BREAKING NEWS: Two charged as Sheffield murder victim is named

Two people have been charged been with murder in connection with the death of a 47-year-old Sheffield man who has now been named by police.

The man who died following a reported assault in Fox Walk, Walkley on Thursday evening was named by South Yorkshire Police as Craig Wild a few moments ago.

Emergency services were called to house in Fox Walk, Walkley at about 6.45pm on Thursday following reports that Craig had allegedly been assaulted.

He was pronounced dead shortly after and a post-mortem examination concluded that he died from multiple injuries, including stab wounds.

Two people have been charged in connection with his death.

David Webster, 49, of Leppings Lane, Hillsborough and Alison Moss, 46, of Fox Walk, Walkley, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with murder.

They have been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, August 31.

Craig’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time.

Detectives remain keen to hear from anyone who has any information about Craig’s death.

If you have any information that could assist officers with their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 988 of August 25, 2016.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.