BREAKING NEWS: Pop legends A-ha announce huge summer concert at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium

Pop legends A-ha are to play a huge outdoor concert at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium next summer.

The Norwegian trio, best known for 80s pop classics such as Take On Me, The Sun Always Shines On TV and The Living Daylights, will come to town on June 14.

The news of the band's arrival in Doncaster was revealed this morning and tickets will go on sale on Friday.

The concert will be only the sixth to be held at the stadium since it opened 11 years ago, with the Nordic threesome following in the foosteps of Ronan Keating, McFly, Bryan Adams, Elton John and Westlife.

The show forms part of A-ha's Full Electric summer tour of the UK next summer and will see the trio - Morten Harket, Magne Furuholmen and Paul Waaktaar-Savoy - perform some of their biggest hits. Support will come from OMD and The Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey.

Said Paul: "Doncaster will be a brand new venue for us and we're looking forward to coming. We want to have a good time in Doncaster and give everyone there a great night to remember."

Widely regarded as true pioneers of both music and video technology to arise during the mid-80s, they are perhaps best known for their huge and instantly recognisable hit Take on Me which made number one internationally, matched by their single The Sun Always Shines on TV – both of which were fruit of their best -selling debut album Hunting High and Low, released in 1985.

The trio have gone on to release ten studio and two live albums plus their latest highly acclaimed MTV Unplugged album.

A spokesman for the group said: "The 2018 summer outdoor tour will see the pop idols do what they do best, performing their hearts out to highly appreciative fans, and by contrast to the latest acoustic album, will see them bring a full electric set to carefully selected UK venues - promising their biggest hits and of course new material."

The trio will be joined by a full new band including a string section for what is set to be a stellar summer evening playlist.

"I'm more a fan of tennis than football, so I don't know much about Doncaster Rovers," joked Paul "But playing stadiums is always a great vibe. So much different to indoor venues.

"And coming from Norway, we're not too worried about the British weather. We played one concert once back at home where it was snowing!"

Morten Harket said: “We do feel a close affinity to the UK and our fans there. We have also always seen fans travel to our shows to and within the UK and welcome all. It’s exciting toplay outdoors and take our music to locations which are not traditional arena touring places.

"As ever we always want to do things in a new way, to keep things exciting for our fans. We are very much looking forward to playing in Doncaster in June.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs of promoters LHG Live said: “We are delighted to be working with A-ha on their outdoor 2018 UK full electric summer tour.

"I think it is fair to say that they are one of the most iconic bands of the 80s, not only commanding a strong legion of fans who have followed them through their career, but their latest album is appealing to a new army of fans, too. It’s going to be a terrific night in Doncaster!”

Tickets are priced at £45 + booking fee (general admission) and £65 + booking fee for the Golden Circle.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 17 November at 9am from www.a-ha.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.lhgtickets.com

Tickets are all standing and limited disabled tickets are available directly from the Keepmoat Stadium, while stocks last. To book, visit www.doncasterroversfc.co.uk

Children under 16 may be asked for ID and must be accompanied by an adult.

FULL DETAILS OF A-HA 2018 UK TOUR

Thursday 7 June – Kent

Saturday 9 June – Huish Park, Yeovil

Sunday 10 June – Cambs Glass Stadium, Cambridge

Thursday 14 June – Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster

Saturday 16 June – Bloomfield Road, Blackpool

Sunday 17 June – Mowden Park, Darlington