BREAKING NEWS: Major fire breaks out at Doncaster Interchange after 'arson' attack - PICTURE

A major fire has broken out at Doncaster Interchange tonight in what has been described as an 'arson' attack

Fire crews have been dealing with the incident which appears to be in an underground area of the transport interchange.

It is not thought any passengers were affected by the incident and no services are thought to have been disrupted. The fire is understood to have been started deliberately earlier this evening, although it is not clear of the exact timing.

Video shared on Facebook shows flames leaping from what appears to be a storage area at the rear of the interchange while a fire engine and crews can be seen tackling the blaze as concerned passengers look on through the building's windows.

There are unconfirmed reports that the fire was caused by wooden pallets being set on fire in an arson attack.

South Yorkshire Fire, South Yorkshire Police and the transport interchange have all been contacted for comment.

More to follow.